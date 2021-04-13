Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $579,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $600.41.

NYSE NOW opened at $537.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.76 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $394,016.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

