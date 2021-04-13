Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.71.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.00. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.93 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

