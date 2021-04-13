Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Shares of MHI stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.0525 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

