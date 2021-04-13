Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $249.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.89 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.88.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

