Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $95,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,648.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

