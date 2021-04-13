Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Raised to $230.00 at Barclays

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.40% from the company’s current price.

HON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of HON traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $229.09. 138,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,808,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $229.23. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.75 and its 200 day moving average is $200.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 136.5% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 429,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,269,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 220,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,971,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

