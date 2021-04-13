Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HOFT opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. Hooker Furniture has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.67 million, a P/E ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

