Hostess Brands Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,097 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,204% compared to the average volume of 124 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

