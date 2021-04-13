Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.34

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $5.25. Houston Wire & Cable shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 237,410 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 400,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Houston Wire & Cable during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 300,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,888 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 22,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Houston Wire & Cable by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Co engages in the provision of industrial products including electrical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware and related services. Its products include continuous and interlocked armor cable, control and power cable, electronic wire and cable, flexible and portable cords, instrumentation and thermocouple cable, lead and high-temperature cable, medium voltage cable, wire rope and wire rope slings, nylon slings, chains, and shackles.

