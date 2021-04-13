Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 4,242 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.