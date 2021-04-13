Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The York Water were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The York Water by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The York Water in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The York Water alerts:

NASDAQ YORW opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $653.02 million, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About The York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.