Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $376,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,518,091.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOVT stock opened at $134.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.11. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.87 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

