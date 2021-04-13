Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,133 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.17% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPI opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.92.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

