Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,557 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Rogers stock opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.42. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.99 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

