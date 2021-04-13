Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 14,354 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NMRK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 90.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 170,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 399.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 150,116 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

