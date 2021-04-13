Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 9,651 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exelixis by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,588,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Exelixis by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,662,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,999 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,095 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after purchasing an additional 761,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

