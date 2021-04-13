Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 275,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Huntsman by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 163,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

