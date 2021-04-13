HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 440 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 425.77 ($5.56).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 432.55 ($5.65) on Monday. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 429.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 386.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £88.34 billion and a PE ratio of 22.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

