HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receives “Sell” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale upgraded HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $31.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HSBC by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 37,299 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 60,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.