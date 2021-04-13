Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ball by 358.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.75. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.