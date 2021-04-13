Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $93.48 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

