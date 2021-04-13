Huntington National Bank Sells 53,934 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 63,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

