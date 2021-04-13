HyperQuant Trading Down 29.1% Over Last Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $67,261.72 and approximately $5,906.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00056208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00084215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.45 or 0.00629012 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00037296 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

