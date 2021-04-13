Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $13.37 on Top Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Idle has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for about $13.37 or 0.00021119 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market cap of $17.60 million and $535,898.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idle alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00066947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.57 or 0.00259989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00672958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,119.94 or 0.99715397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.18 or 0.00914982 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00019771 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,886 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance. The official website for Idle is idle.finance.

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.