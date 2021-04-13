Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Short Interest Down 71.2% in March

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the March 15th total of 126,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMUN remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Immune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,560.80, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.04.

About Immune Therapeutics

Immune Therapeutics, Inc, a late development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, commercialization, and licensing of prescription medications for humans, animals, and pets worldwide. It develops low dose naltrexone and methionine encephalin therapies for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, autoimmune diseases, immune disorders, or cancer.

