Imperial Capital Upgrades Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Outperform

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Imperial Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alarm.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,675. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,944,083.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,278 shares of company stock worth $2,907,926. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

