Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Incyte by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Incyte by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Herve Hoppenot bought 12,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders sold 41,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,402 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.50.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.