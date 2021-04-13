Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 231,799 shares.The stock last traded at $74.36 and had previously closed at $75.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.40 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Brooks sold 120,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $7,983,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,123 shares of company stock worth $18,634,454. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,633,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 45,669 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

