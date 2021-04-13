Indorse Token Market Cap Hits $1.01 Million (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Indorse Token has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,530.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00055845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00083957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00627514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00038030 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

IND is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io. Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

