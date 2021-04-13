Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 964.3% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 49,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,697. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $251.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

