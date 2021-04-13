Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infineon Technologies designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic devices. Infineon is active in providing application-oriented semiconductor solutions for use in sectors such as speech and data communications, peripherals, wireless communications, automotive and industrial electronics, security and chip cards as well as memory products. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY opened at $41.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $44.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

