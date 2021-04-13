ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ING. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 316,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,421. The stock has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,332,000 after buying an additional 2,153,049 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,407,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,611,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,806,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,843,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

