Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.79.

IR stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

