Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Up 660.0% in March

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation.

