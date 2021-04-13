Ink Protocol Market Cap Achieves $1.06 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $126.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00053347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.94 or 0.00619059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00033517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol (XNK) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2018. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 coins. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Developed by Listia, Ink Protocol is a P2P (Peer to Peer) marketplace. It is a platform that allows the participants to buy or sell goods between them (similar to e-bay or Amazon) using a cryptocurrency as a medium for payment. Ink Protocol has developed a reputation mechanism in orders to rate the sellers. In addition, a mobile app is available for the users' devices. The Ink Protocol token (XNK) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token and it is the exclusive medium of payment when buying goods on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

