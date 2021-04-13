INO COIN (INO) Price Hits $8.81

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and approximately $439,535.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INO COIN coin can currently be bought for $8.81 or 0.00013899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INO COIN has traded up 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN is a coin. INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 coins. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here. INO COIN’s official website is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ino Coin is a decentralized cryptocurrency built on Etherium. Launched in early 2018 by a team based in Malta, Ino Coin was built with the sole mission of helping new businesses with funding raising.After investing in INO, users can reportedly receive smart services products from the projects they support. Ino Coin aims to be the global platform for funding and guiding prospective young blockchain projects to success. It claims to be backed by a team with extensive technical and business skills. It aims to offer a decentralized system for joint decision making between the lead- team, project representatives, and investors and owners of the currency.A project with INO can be started on the INO platform. For additional information, refer to the official INO whitepaper. “

INO COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

