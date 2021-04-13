Insider Buying: Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) Insider Buys 35,300 Shares of Stock

Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$227,310.82. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$719,866.97.

PTF traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$7.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,243. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.59 million and a P/E ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.45. Pender Growth Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.50 and a 52-week high of C$8.00.

About Pender Growth Fund

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

