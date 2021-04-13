Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 65,613 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,154. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.76.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after buying an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.