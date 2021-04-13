Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,333. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $31.41 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,597,000 after purchasing an additional 765,284 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

