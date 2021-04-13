Insider Selling: SIG plc (LON:SHI) Insider Sells 49,257 Shares of Stock

SIG plc (LON:SHI) insider Steve Francis sold 49,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £19,702.80 ($25,741.83).

SHI opened at GBX 40.20 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £474.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.73. SIG plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.90 ($0.59).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) target price on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price objective on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

