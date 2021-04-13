Insider Selling: Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Sells 15,456 Shares of Stock

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas Merritt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Merritt sold 8,114 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,626.72.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $1,580,394.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $2.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,598. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.03 and its 200 day moving average is $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $514,722,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,447,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $925,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after acquiring an additional 602,881 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,323,356,000 after acquiring an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,315,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,511,000 after acquiring an additional 409,168 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

