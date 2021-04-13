Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Interfor from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Interfor stock traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.03. 313,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,441. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09. Interfor has a 12-month low of C$6.01 and a 12-month high of C$32.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 7.65.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interfor will post 3.4926705 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total value of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$325,200. Also, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,803.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,374,686.10.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

