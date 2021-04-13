International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

International Business Machines stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.11. 70,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,439,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The firm has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.