InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIPZF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIPZF opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.