Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a growth of 2,319.2% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PFM stock opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $35.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

