Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.35% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $25,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTH. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,804,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,083,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $151.24 on Tuesday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $87.82 and a 52-week high of $193.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.14.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

