Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Short Interest Update

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,000 shares, an increase of 694.4% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,076,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INVU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,201,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. Investview has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.79.

Get Investview alerts:

About Investview

Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, delivers financial education, research, and technology for individuals. Its services include research, trade alerts, and live trading rooms that include instruction in equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, crowdfunding, and cryptocurrency sector education.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Investview Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investview and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.