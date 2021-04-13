Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 98.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.13 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 394,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,226 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Invitation Homes by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 187,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.