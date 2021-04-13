ION Trading Down 39.5% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $355,409.25 and $779.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $222.39 or 0.00367493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011019 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003765 BTC.

NativeCoin (N8V) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00015899 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,565,975 coins and its circulating supply is 13,665,975 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

