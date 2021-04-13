Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 120.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $23,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on IONS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

IONS stock opened at $40.87 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.15 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $2,142,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total transaction of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,818.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,219 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.